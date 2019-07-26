

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT DOCOMO Inc. (DCM) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019 declined to 192.31 billion Japanese yen or 57.76 yen per basic share from 218.32 billion yen or 60.76 yen per basic share in the prior year.



Operating profit was 278.72 billion yen, down from 309.93 billion yen last year.



Total operating revenues for the quarter declined 1.16 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen last year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the company expects net income attributable to shareholders to be 575.00 billion yen or 175.00 yen per basic share, operating profit of 830.00 billion yen, and operating revenues of 4.58 trillion yen.



