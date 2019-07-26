

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc (RMV.L) reported pretax profit of 108.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to 98.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 9.81 pence compared to 8.69 pence. Underlying operating profit improved 10% to 111.0 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 10.2 pence compared to 9.1 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 143.9 million pounds from 131.1 million pounds, a yer ago. Revenue was up 10% year-on-year driven by continued growth in Agency and New Homes businesses.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 2.8 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 12%.



