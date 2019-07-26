

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) said that it agreed to buy Ionisos, a owner and operator of cold sterilisation facilities servicing the medical, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, from Ardian Expansion for about 220 million euros.



Established in 1993 in Civrieux, France, Ionisos is the third largest cold sterilisation provider globally and operates a network of 11 facilities in Europe. It has over 200 employees and a highly diversified customer base of more than 1,000 customers.



