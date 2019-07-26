

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $128 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $317 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $123 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.4% to $1.69 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123 Mln. vs. $332 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX