

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales declined for the first time in four months in June, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Friday.



Retail sales excluding automobile trade decreased a non-adjusted 1.6 percent month-on-month in June after a revised 0.2 percent increase in May.



Sales grew in the previous three months.



Food sales increased 1.5 percent, while sales of non-food sales shrunk 6.2 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales increased 1.2 percent following a 2.7 percent slump in the previous month.



Non-adjusted retail sales increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in June after a 3.4 percent gain in May. In April, sales surged 14.3 percent.



