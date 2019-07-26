

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mothercare plc (MTC.L) said that it expects full-year underlying profit before tax to be broadly comparable to the prior year.



In a trading update covering the 15-week period ended 13th July 2019, the mother and baby products retailer said that its total group sales fell 9.2%.



International retail sales were down 4.5% in constant currency and down 2.1% in actual currency.



Total UK sales 23.2% lower than last year, as a result of the extensive store closure programme. UK like-for-like sales were 3.2%.



