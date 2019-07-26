

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as investors cheered positive earnings updates from the likes of Vodafone and Pearson.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.42 percent at 7,520 after closing 0.2 percent lower in the previous session.



Education publisher Pearson jumped 5.8 percent after it reported a jump in adjusted operating profit and raised its earnings per share target for the year.



Vodafone shares soared 9 percent. The telecommunications conglomerate said it would move its mobile mast operations in 10 European markets into a new company that it potentially could list.



Material stocks fell, with Anglo American tumbling nearly 5 percent after Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said he plans to exit his stake in the diversified mining company.



Mothercare plunged 10 percent. The children's goods chain has warned on profits as it grapples with an uncertain and volatile home market along with fragile consumer confidence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX