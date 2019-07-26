

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $133.7 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $185.0 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $397.7 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.99 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $397.7 Mln. vs. $392.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.93 vs. $1.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75 - $7.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX