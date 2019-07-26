

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $181.01 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $42.43 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150.60 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $534.12 million from $453.45 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $150.60 Mln. vs. $57.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $534.12 Mln vs. $453.45 Mln last year.



