

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.08 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.32 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.98 million or $0.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.3% to $20.59 million from $29.55 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.98 Mln. vs. $2.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.10 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $20.59 Mln vs. $29.55 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $100 - $105 Mln



