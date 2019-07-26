

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Ventas Inc. (VTR) on Friday raised its normalized Funds From Operations (FFO) per share and earnings per share outlook for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its normalized FFO guidance to a range of $3.80 to $3.86 per share from the prior forecast range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.



The company also now projects earnings per share in a range of $1.38 to $1.45 per share, up from the previous guidance range of $1.23 to $1.38 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



