

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $58.07 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $86.19 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $517.05 million from $516.14 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58.07 Mln. vs. $86.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.44 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $517.05 Mln vs. $516.14 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX