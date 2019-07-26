

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence rose in July, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence rose to 113.4 in July from 109.8 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 109.6.



Households' expectation on the economy and current situation improved in June.



The business sentiment rose to 101.2 in July from 99.3 in the previous month.



Confidence in the manufacturing industry deteriorated in July. While, the sentiment improved in construction sector, services sector and retail trade.



