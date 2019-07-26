

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales rose in June after falling in the previous month, survey data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted volume of retail sales rose 1.2 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.9 percent fall in may.



Excluding motor trade, retail sales declined 1.1 percent month-on-month in June.



Sectors with the largest monthly volume were furniture and lighting, and motor trades.



On a yearly basis, retail sales rose edged up 0.1 percent in June, following a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX