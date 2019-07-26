

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Friday, as regional shares rose slightly, led by rise in financial heavyweight stocks.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 51.81 points or 0.14 percent at 37,882.79 while the broader NSE Nifty index inched up 32.15 points or 0.29 percent to 11,284.30.



The Indian rupee appreciated to 68.80 against the greenback from yesterday's closing value of 69.05. The rupee is likely to challenge resistance around the 67.00 level, if it rises again.



