

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $1.50 billion, or $1.90 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $5.34 billion from $5.35 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



