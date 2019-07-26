

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $623 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $666 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $3.61 billion from $3.83 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q2): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.55 to $7.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX