

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major focus on Friday is Commerce Department's preliminary report on U.S. GDP, with a projection of 1.8 percent increase. Investors might be reacting to the report. Earnings reports also might be influencing investor sentiments.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading higher.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 73.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 31.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday. The major averages all ended the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow slid 128.99 points or 0.5 percent to 27,140.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 82.96 points or 1 percent to 8,238.54 and the S&P 500 fell 15.89 points or 0.5 percent to 3,003.67.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's preliminary report on U.S. Gross Domestic Product for the second-quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 1.9 percent, while it grew 3.1 percent in the prior period.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1072 and the U.S. rig count was 954.



In the corporate sector, Twitter, Inc. continued to deliver solid performance in second-quarter, with revenue up 20 percent year-over-year, driven by strength in the U.S. Twitter continued to leverage machine learning to deliver more relevant content, resulting in 14 percent year-over-year increase in average monetizable daily active usage. For the second-quarter, adjusted net profit was $37 million or $0.05 per share.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.18 points or 0.24 percent to 2,944.54. The U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.69 percent at 28,397.74.



Japanese stocks ended down. The Nikkei average slipped 98.40 points or 0.45 percent to 21,658.15 after hitting a 2-1/2-month high the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,571.52.



Australian markets fell after three consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 24.60 points or 0.36 percent to 6,793.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 22.60 points or 0.33 percent at 6,879.30.



European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is adding 27.52 points or 0.49 percent. DAX of Germany is up 33.54 points or 0.27 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 41.46 points or 0.55 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 109.46 points or 1.11 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.33 percent.



