

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A conservative student group has denied any harmful intent after a doctored Presidential seal made its way on to screen at an event featuring US President Donald Trump.



Both the White House and the group claim they don't know how the doctored seal made its way on screen. A member of the group Turning Point USA was fired after slip up. The group called the slip-up 'unacceptable', however, said there was no 'malicious intent'.



'We're sorry for the mix-up and meant no disrespect to the White House or the President or the advance team,' a TPUSA source said. According to reports, the incident was just a terrible Google search mistake.



During the event in which Trump addressed nearly 1,500 students, a fake Presidential seal was displayed on screen featuring Russian Coat of Arms, the State seal of the Russian Federation, golf clubs instead of 13 arrows and an inscription changed from E pluribus unum - 'out of many, one' - to the Spanish phrase '45 es un títere', or '45 is a puppet'.



Charles Leazott, a former Republican and graphic designer, has come forward and said he had created the image in 2016 as a comic protest. 'I love them,' Leazott told the Washington Post, adding that the person behind it was 'either wildly incompetent or the best troll ever. Either way, I love them.'



