CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC).



Berkshire Hathaway owned 950.0 million shares of Bank of America or more than 10% of the common shares outstanding.



That's up from a previous disclosure of a 896.2 million-share stake or about 9.4% of the shares outstanding, as of March 31.



