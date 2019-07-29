

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not grant a waiver or relief on tariffs assessed to Apple on parts made in China for its Mac Pro computer. However, later Trump reportedly said he thought Apple would build a plant in Texas.



Trump said Apple should make the parts in the U.S. to avoid tariffs.



'Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!,' Trump tweeted.



Reports said Apple had asked the Trump administration to waive 25% tariffs on 15 parts, including ones for the Mac Pro desktop computer.



Trump has proposed a possible 25% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods not already subject to tariffs.



