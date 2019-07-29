

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK private sector activity continued to fall in three months to July but at a slightly slower pace, the monthly growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Sunday.



The balance of firms posting growth came in at -9 percent. This was the ninth straight rolling quarter of either flat or falling volumes.



Services activity logged a slower decline amid a marked decrease in both distribution and manufacturing volumes.



Nonetheless, private sector growth is forecast to pick up, with a balance of 9 percent expecting an improvement in the three months to October.



The growth indicator suggested a subdued start to the third quarter, following other recent data which indicated economic growth slowed noticeably in the second quarter of 2019.



'A new Prime Minister marks a fresh start and early signals matter,' Annie Gascoyne, CBI director of economic policy, said.



'Business is looking for a Brexit deal that unlocks confidence; clear signals the UK remains open to the world; and a willingness to work together with business on issues ranging from climate change to digital connectivity.'



