

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Monday that its third-quarter net income increased 20 percent to 353 million euros from last year's 293 million euros.



Basic earnings per share climbed 22 percent to 0.35 euro from 0.29 euro last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 8 percent to 3.57 billion euros from prior year's 3.30 billion euros. Comparable revenue went up by 6 percent, led mainly by strong growth in Imaging and Advanced Therapies.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2019 and continue to expect comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 4 percent to 5 percent compared to fiscal year 2018.



The company expects adjusted profit margin to be in the range of 17.5 percent to 18.5 percent. Earnings per share are expected to be up 20 percent to 30 percent from last year.



Bernd Montag, Chief Executive Officer, said, '...we are facing challenges in the diagnostics business. We are tackling these issues resolutely and are focusing with our outstanding Atellica Solution Platform vigorously on improving growth and earnings strength. Based on the sustained strong volume development and the operative strength of our company, we are confirming our outlook for fiscal year 2019.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX