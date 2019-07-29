

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer sentiment improved in July after declining a month ago, survey data from Statistics Finland showed Monday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -3.9 in July from -4.6 in June. The average score for the index was 0.3.



Among four components of the indicator, only expectations concerning Finland's economy weakened in July.



Expectations concerning Finland's economy were very pessimistic. At the same time, current and future assessments of consumers' own economic situation were subdued. Intentions to spend money on durable goods were higher than average in July, the survey showed.



Compared with the corresponding period last year, all the components of the CCI apart from spending weakened.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX