

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's manufacturing sentiment remained stable in July, data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed Monday.



The manufacturing sentiment index held steady at -4 in July. A similar lower score was last seen in November 2016. The June score was revised to -4 from -5.



However, production is expected to increase moderately in the near future.



The construction sentiment index also remained stable in July, at zero. The long-term average was still above its long-term average of -6.



Construction companies reported an improvement in order books but they forecast workforce numbers to decrease mildly in coming few months.



Further, the survey showed that the service sector confidence index fell sharply to 15 from 22 in June. Companies expect sales to pick up in the near future.



Meanwhile, retail trade confidence improved 5 points to 12 in July. The assessment about future sales climbed from previous month.



