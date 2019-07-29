

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group plc (KLR.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2019 dropped to 3.5 million pounds from 24.4 million pounds in the prior year. Statutory earnings per share decreased to 4.8 pence from 33.7 pence in the prior year.



Profit before taxation was 21.7 million pounds, down from 35.9 million pounds last year.



Underlying earnings per share decreased by 30% to 28.5 pence on an IAS 17 basis from 40.7 pence last year.



Revenue at 1.09 billion pounds was slightly ahead versus last year's 1.08 billion pounds, driven by growth in North America and EMEA, offset by a decline in APAC.



The Board's full year expectations are unchanged with a stronger second half anticipated. The company expects full year revenue to be broadly flat versus 2018 and an improvement in margin will drive a growth in profit.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.6 pence per share, an increase of 5%.



