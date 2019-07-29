

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Monday and the dollar index drifted higher as investors looked ahead to more talks on the China-U.S. trade dispute as well as the Federal Reserve meeting for directional cues.



The Fed is expected to announce a rate cut of 25 bps, bringing the Fed funds rate target to 2-2.25 percent. Investors will be looking for more information on whether the Fed may announce further rate cuts in the future.



The benchmark DAX was little changed at 12,419 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Friday.



Deutsche Boerse AG shares fell 2 percent. The German stock exchange operator said that it does not expect its discussions with Refinitiv Holdings on a potential purchase of certain FX business units to be successfully completed.



Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers jumped more than 4 percent after reporting a 20 percent rise in third-quarter net income and confirming its FY19 outlook.



