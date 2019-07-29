

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co. (KCO), a producer-independent distributor of steel and metal products, announced Monday that the appointment of Oliver Falk as the Chief Financial Officer.



The company also appointed John Ganem to the Management Board as CEO Americas. The appointments are effective from August 1.



Jens Wegmann, who has been COO since December 1, 2017, will leave the firm in agreement with the company as of July 31, 2019. His responsibilities as COO will be assumed by Ganem in the US and by CEO Gisbert Rühl in Europe.



The role of CFO in the company was temporarily assumed by the CEO.



The Group Management Board will now consist of Rühl as CEO of the company and CEO Europe, Falk as CFO, and Ganem as CEO Americas.



Falk is currently CFO of Kloeckner Metals Europe GmbH. Ganem is currently CEO of the US subsidiary Kloeckner Metals Corp.



The company also announced that it has decided a further decentralization of activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX