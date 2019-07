MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) and Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc. said that they settled a long-standing patent dispute in Europe that related to paint spraying technology and included infringement actions brought by 3M under several European patents against Saint-Gobain Abrasives in Germany and in France and corresponding nullity actions by Saint-Gobain Abrasives in Germany, nullity counter-claims in France and oppositions before the European Patent Office.



