

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV), a global provider of financial services technology solutions, has completed its all-stock acquisition of First Data Corp. First Data shareholders will receive 0.303 of a Fiserv share for each share of First Data common stock they own prior to market open on July 29, 2019.



The combined company will have the Fiserv brand and will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker, FISV. First Data common stock is no longer listed for trading.



'As a newly combined company, we will leverage our technology expertise and integrate our solutions to serve client needs in ways no one else can match,' said Frank Bisignano, COO, Fiserv.



