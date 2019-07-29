

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines through a strategic investment took a stake in Clear to set up biometric screening kiosks in airports. The financial details of the deal is not revealed.



The partnership will help streamline security screening in airports and Clear will install new security check kiosks in Chicago O'Hare, Houston International and Newark Liberty airports.



The technology company certified by safety act utilises biometrics such as irises and fingertips for a seamless security screening. Clear is already operational at more than 60 airports including United hubs in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco as well as Washington Dulles.



The partnership will offer Global Services and Premier 1K members free Clear membership. Premier, Platinum, Gold and Silver member could avail membership at $109, while the annual Clear membership costs $179.



