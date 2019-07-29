

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. has some original series, movies and specials lined up for August to keep viewers tuned in.



After bringing the third season of 'Stranger Things' and 'Orange is the New Black' in July, Netflix is bringing back the third season of 'Glow' on August 9. Season 3 follows the ladies of 'Glow' into the wrestling ring as they take the Vegas strip by storm.



Animated series 'Rocko's Modern Life' also comes back on Netflix for a new season on August 9.



The third season of 'Dear White People' comes to Netflix on August 2, while 'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready', another Netflix original, is slated for August 13.



'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' debuts on August 30 and is a prequel series to the fantasy classic from 1982. Fans will be taken to the world of Thra and all new adventure.



Fans of comedy can watch out for the fourth season of 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' starting on August 4.



The second season of 'Mindhunter,' the crime thriller series starring Jonathan Gross and Holt McCallany, arrives on Netflix on August 16.



Licensed content coming to Netflix in August includes all five 'Rocky' movies. The first 'Sex and the City' movie launches on August 1.



Offerings lined up for kids include the seventh season of 'Trolls: The Beat Goes On!' starting August 27 and detective adventure 'The InBESTigators' on August 9.



The third season of 'She-Ra and the Princess of Power' will launch on August 2.



While reporting its financial results for the second quarter recently, Netflix reported weak global subscriber additions, with U.S. subscribers dropping for the first-time ever.



