

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $42.92 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $33.96 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $59.17 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.03 billion from $1.81 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $59.17 Mln. vs. $39.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.9 - $2.0 Bln



