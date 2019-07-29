

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $86.2 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $85.0 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.21 billion from $1.10 billion last year.



Leggett & Platt Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $4.7 - $4.85 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX