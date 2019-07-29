

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer (PKI) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $69.09 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $64.06 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PerkinElmer reported adjusted earnings of $146.0 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $722.7 million from $703.6 million last year.



PerkinElmer earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $146.0 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $722.7 Mln vs. $703.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.07



