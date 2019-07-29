

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $75.1 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $57.8 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Terex Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $86.9 million or $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.31 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $86.9 Mln. vs. $74.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX