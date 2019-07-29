

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2400 million, or $12.56 per share. This compares with $111.53 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $42.55 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $463.10 million from $541.82 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $42.55 Mln. vs. $68.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q2): $463.10 Mln vs. $541.82 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX