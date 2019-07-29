

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potlatch Corp. (PCH) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $17.1 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $46.1 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Potlatch Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $17.1 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.6% to $215.6 million from $268.2 million last year.



Potlatch Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.1 Mln. vs. $47.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $215.6 Mln vs. $268.2 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX