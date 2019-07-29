

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corporation International (SCI) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share growth of almost 7% primarily driven by increases in comparable cemetery revenue and a lower adjusted effective tax rate. Based on mid-year performance, the company raised the midpoint of its full year adjusted earnings per share guidance by two cents.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects earnings per share excluding special items in a range of $1.90 to $2.00, revised from prior guidance range of $1.84 to $2.02.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share grew 6.8% year-on-year to $0.47. Consolidated revenue grew $16.5 million to $813 million, with contributions from both funeral and cemetery segments.



