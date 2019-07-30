

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) said, based on first-half performance, and changes to the outlook in AWP for the balance of 2019, including lower than previously expected sales growth and reduced production volume, adverse foreign exchange rates and product mix, the company expects full year EPS to be between $3.40 to $3.80, excluding restructuring, transformation investments, and other unusual items, on net sales of approximately $4.6 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.05 on revenue of $4.69 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, income from continuing operations, as adjusted, was $86.9 million, or $1.21 per share compared to income from continuing operations, as adjusted, of $101.1 million or $1.32 per share, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $1.35, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter net sales were $1.31 billion compared to $1.25 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.32 billion, for the quarter.



