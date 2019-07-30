

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Tuesday's preliminary reading.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 2.0 percent gain in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 4.1 percent - again missing expectations for a drop of 2.0 percent after sliding 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.



