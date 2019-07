WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) is planning to cut hundreds of jobs in its trading division as revenue declines, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The New York-based bank plans to cut jobs across its fixed-income and stock-trading operations over the course of 2019. That includes at least 100 jobs in the equities unit, which would amount to almost 10% of the division's workforce, the report said.



