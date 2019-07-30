

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said that it has acquired BlueTalon, a data privacy and governance service that helps enterprises set policies for how their employees can access their data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



'This acquisition will enhance our ability to empower enterprises across industries to digitally transform while ensuring right use of data with centralized data governance at scale through Azure,' Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president for Azure Data at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.



The BlueTalon team will become part of the Azure Data Governance group, where the team will work on enhancing Microsoft's capabilities around data privacy and governance.



