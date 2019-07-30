

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini Group (CAPP, CGEMY.PK), a consulting, technology and outsourcing services firm, reported Tuesday that its net profit, Group share, for the first half rose by 23 percent to 388 million euros. On a per share basis, basic earnings were up 24 percent to 2.34 euros.



Normalized earnings per share grew 10 percent to 2.90 euros, while Normalized earnings per share before transitional tax expense rose 12 percent to 3.08 euros.



Operating profit for the period increased 26 percent to 658 million euros.



The Group's revenues for the half year rose 8.4 percent on reported basis to 7.007 billion euros, while it was up 6.2 percent at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue was up 4.9 percent, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope.



Looking ahead, for 2019, the Group sees revenue growth of 5.5-8.0 percent at constant exchange rates, and improved profitability with an operating margin of 12.3 - 12.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX