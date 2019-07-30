

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases provider Air Liquide SA (AIQUY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net profit -Group share amounted to 1.06 billion euros, an increase of 1.8 percent from last year.



Excluding the exceptional loss provisioned following the disposal agreement of the Fujian units, recurring net profit was up 12.1 percent.



Operating income recurring grew 12.2 percent from last year to 1.81 billion euros. Operating margin improved 70 basis points to 16.6 percent.



The sales totaled 10.95 billion euros, up 7.8 percent from last year, driven by dynamic sales in Gas & Services as well as in Global Markets & Technologies. Group revenue increased 4.9 percent on a comparable basis.



Looking ahead, the company noted that assuming a comparable environment, it is confident in its ability to deliver net profit growth in 2019, at constant exchange rates.



