

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence rose in July after easing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer confidence index rose to 3.9 in July from 3.3 in June. In May, the confidence index score was 4.7.



The average reading of twenty years was 1.0. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading of minus 23.5 was seen in February 2009, the CBS said.



Manufacturers were less negative in July about the expected activity and more positive about the stocks of finished products, the CBS said.



Textile, clothing and leather companies were most optimistic in July, while morale in the transport industry sunk.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX