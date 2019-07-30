

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economic growth eased in the second quarter, data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the first quarter. The growth rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 0.3 percent.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending growth halved to 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation expanded at a faster pace of 0.9 percent after climbing 0.5 percent.



Imports gained only 0.1 percent and the increase in exports held steady at 0.2 percent. Consequently, the foreign trade made nil contribution to economic growth. Changes in inventories contributed negative 0.2 points to GDP growth.



