

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales grew in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles trade, rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.0 percent increase in May.



Stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear reported an increase of 12 percent in June. Growth in grocery stores was 3.0 percent, while sales of automotive fuel decreased by 2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 1.0 percent in June.



In the January to June period, retail sales rose 5.0 percent from a year ago.



