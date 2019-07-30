

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before income tax increased to 1.26 billion pounds from a restated 1.11 billion pounds last year.



However, attributable net income fell to 112 million pounds or 15.8 pence from 860 million pounds or 121.2 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Net income from continuing operations rose to 991 million pounds or 137.9 pence from 879 million pounds or 122.2 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Adjusted net income from continuing operations for the half year was 1.03 billion pounds or 145.4 pence per share.



Net revenue for the first half rose 2 percent to 6.24 billion pounds from 6.14 billion pounds last year. On a constant currency basis, net revenue rose 1 percent. Like-for-like revenue growth was 1 percent.



Further, the company's board declared an interim dividend of 73.0 pence per share, an increase of 4 percent from the prior year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2019, Reckitt Benckiser revised its like-for-like or LFL net revenue target to a range of 2 to 3 percent, from the prior range of 3 percent to 4 percent to reflect the slow start to the year and improving trends for the second half.



The company said there is no change to its full-year adjusted operating margin expectations.



