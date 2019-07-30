

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) said the Group has had a good start to the year. First-half profit before tax was up 9% on an underlying basis, while underlying Group revenue was down 4% from prior year. The Group said full year earnings outlook is in line with market expectations and it remains on track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020.



For the first-half, pretax profit was 60 million pounds compared to 59 million pounds, last year. On an underlying basis, profit before tax was up 9%, for the period. Earnings per share was 15.33 pence compared to 15.85 pence. Earnings per share was up 4% on an underlying basis.



First-half revenue was 768 million pounds compared to 857 million pounds, prior year. On an underlying basis, Group revenue was down 4%, for the period.



The Group proposed to maintain the interim dividend at 9.38 pence per share.



